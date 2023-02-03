Orlando performance venue faces losing liquor license after Christmas drag show

State officials announced that The Plaza Live in Orlando would lose its liquor license after hosting a Christmas drag performance

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando performing arts venue faces losing its liquor license after it hosted a Christmas drag show in December, according to state officials.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation sent a notice to The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation in December after the announcement of a performance dubbed “A Drag Queen Christmas” by the drag group Drag Fans.

In the letter, state officials wrote that they believed the show may have involved “the exposure of sexual organs, simulated sexual activity, and/or the sexualization of children’s stories.”

According to the department, Drag Fans’ drag shows have been marketed to and attended by young children in the past. State officials added that sexually explicit drag shows constitute public nuisances, lewd activity and disorderly conduct when children are attending the shows.

[TRENDING: Universal Orlando Resort launches ‘epic’ ticket deal | Missing Florida Lyft driver’s car found in North Carolina after chase, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider]

As such, state officials said at the time that the foundation would be responsible for making sure no minors were in attendance at the show.

State officials also stated that exposing children to sexually explicit activities is a crime in Florida, which would warrant revocation of the venue’s liquor license. Despite the warnings, the venue went ahead with the performance, state records show.

Event staff posted a sign to advise that some of the content may not be suitable for those under the age of 18. However, the state released images of adults bringing children into the venue.

A letter posted by event staff advising that some content may not be appropriate for those under the age of 18 (Department of Business and Professional Regulation)

On Friday, an administrative complaint was released that shows the department is revoking the venue’s license for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

According to the complaint, the show featured several sexualized adaptations of popular Christmas songs for children, including “All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth” and “Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.”

The show also featured performers engaging in “simulated sexual activity,” exposing their buttocks and wearing prosthetic female genitalia, the complaint shows.

Due to the allegations included in the complaint, state officials said the department was granted authority to revoke the venue’s license.

[THE FULL COMPLAINT CAN BE READ BELOW]

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: