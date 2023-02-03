Oh Snap! Orlando art gallery to feature new cultural exhibition

ORLANDO, Fla. – Looking for a Kodak moment? This Orlando art gallery is full of them.

Snap! Orlando, a gallery located at 420 E Church Street on the ground floor of Camden Thornton Park Apartments, is set to explore identity and commonality in its latest exhibit, “Cultural Fabric.”

It will feature works by local and international artists Brant Slomovic, a Toronto-based photo essayist; Mär Martinez, a Syrian-Cuban-Jewish interdisciplinary artist; Diana Zhang, a Chinese-American artist; Martha Díaz-Adam, a Lebanese-born, Dominican Republic-raised documentary photographer; and Elise Stürup, an Orlando-based artist.

The exhibit opens Friday and runs from 7-10 p.m. and an artist talk will be held the following day from 2-4 p.m. The display runs through May.

For more information and to RSVP, click here. Entry is free, but donations are encouraged.

