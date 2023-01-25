Zora! Festival honors Eatonville author with outdoor marketplace, exhibitions

EATONVILLE, Fla. – Part of an ongoing festival in Eatonville, an outdoor event this weekend will continue honoring author Zora Neale Hurston with exhibitions, a marketplace and education programs.

The Zora! Festival is in its 34th year, educating residents and visitors on Hurston’s life and legacy. The festival is a multi-day event with museum exhibitions, theatrical productions and more.

“Her legacy is a phenomenon which has undergone remarkable development and expansion in recent decades, embracing among others, topics in ethnic identity, social interaction, feminist theory and cultural continuity,” the event’s website reads. “Her unique insights into folklore, performance and creative expression have invited new interpretation and inspired emulation, while the corpus of her own works has grown as a result of research and discovery.”

On Saturday and Sunday, the outdoor festival will focus on family fun and a day of reflection.

Both days feature the following:

Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts

Children’s “Make-and-Take” Tent

Florida Historical Society

Bronze Kingdom Exhibition

Fine Arts & Master Crafts Booths

International Marketplace

Eatonville Public Library Branch Programming

International Marketplace Booths

Free Parking

Food, fun and shopping for all ages

The performers for Saturday and Sunday are Tony Terry, Cherrelle, Mr. Glenn Wiley, Franchise Band, Karen Wolfe, Ms. Coco, Jeff Floyd, and Jesse James.

Hurston is the dazzling mind behind such literary classics as “Their Eyes Were Watching God,” “Mules and Men,” “Spunk” and “Dust Tracks on a Road,” a nonfiction piece which stands alone in a sea of stories.

Since 1990, over 1.5 million people have come to the mecca that made this modern artist for the Zora Neale Hurston Festival of the Arts and Humanities.

There are also year-round events to enjoy, including a book club. Click here to learn more.

To purchase your tickets, click here for Saturday’s event and click here for Sunday’s event.

