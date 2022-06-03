Zora! Fest: Outdoor Festival of the Arts begins in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Fla. – Following a delay over COVID-19 concerns in January, the 33rd annual Zora Fest! continued Friday with the beginning of its three-day Outdoor Festival of the Arts in Eatonville.

The festival, located near the intersection of West Kennedy Boulevard and Lake Destiny Road, follows a new theme each day with different perks and planned events for patrons. Friday’s theme is “Youth Day,” offering free admission for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The entire festival series is themed, in fact. After moving to an all-year calendar of three key events (this being the second between the festival’s kickoff in January and October’s “HATitude Cultural Flair,” an African and African-American design event), the 2022 season has been dubbed “Celebrations for the Generations,” according to the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community (P.E.C.).

In a recorded address, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings welcomed festival attendees and informed them of the festival’s new look.

“We are delighted to once again celebrate the life and legacy of Ms. Zora Neale Hurston in Eatonville, Florida. As a native of Orange County, I’ve seen firsthand how this festival has grown from a one-day event to a year-long season. We celebrate the life and legacy of Ms. Hurston every day of the year and not just one day,” Demings said.

Ad

Friday, for “Youth Day,” a high school youth concert is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in celebration of Black Music Month.

Saturday is “Family Day” at the outdoor festival, featuring musical headliner George Clinton & The Parliament Funkadelic on the main stage. On Sunday, the “Day of Reflection,” jazz artist Kim Waters and trumpeter Tom Browne will perform.

Each day of the event will include a trade expo and marketplace, international food offerings, a fine art walk and more.

Learn more and buy tickets at zorafestival.org.