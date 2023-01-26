Christina Ricci, Henry Winkler, more added to MegaCon Orlando lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. – A slew of stars are now joining the celebrity lineup at pop culture convention MegaCon Orlando in March.
Convention organizers unveiled more guest stars on Thursday, including:
[TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA | Florida mother sues school district over OnlyFans controversy | Become a News 6 Insider]
- Christina Ricci (”Wednesday,” “The Addams Family,” “Sleepy Hollow”)
- Vincent D’Onofrio (”Daredevil,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”)
- Henry Winkler (”Happy Days,” “Barry”)
- Matthew Lewis (”Harry Potter” series)
- Mark-Paul Gosselaar (”Saved By The Bell,” “Barry,” “Will Trent”)
- Gates McFadden (”Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: Picard”)
The actors join stars of the “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” series, director Sam Raimi and Steve Burns of “Blue’s Clues.”
MegaCon, a four-day convention celebrating everything pop culture, is one of the largest in the southeast.
The convention runs March 30 through April 2 at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.
Tickets are available on the MegaCon website.
Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: