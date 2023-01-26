60º

Christina Ricci, Henry Winkler, more added to MegaCon Orlando lineup

MegaCon is March 30-April 2

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

MEGACON Orlando (Megacon)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A slew of stars are now joining the celebrity lineup at pop culture convention MegaCon Orlando in March.

Convention organizers unveiled more guest stars on Thursday, including:

  • Christina Ricci (”Wednesday,” “The Addams Family,” “Sleepy Hollow”)
  • Vincent D’Onofrio (”Daredevil,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”)
  • Henry Winkler (”Happy Days,” “Barry”)
  • Matthew Lewis (”Harry Potter” series)
  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar (”Saved By The Bell,” “Barry,” “Will Trent”)
  • Gates McFadden (”Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: Picard”)

The actors join stars of the “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” series, director Sam Raimi and Steve Burns of “Blue’s Clues.”

MegaCon, a four-day convention celebrating everything pop culture, is one of the largest in the southeast.

The convention runs March 30 through April 2 at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

Tickets are available on the MegaCon website.

