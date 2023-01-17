Blue’s Clues star Steve Burns joins MegaCon guest lineup

Nickelodeon television show Blue's Clues host Steve Burns rides a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City on Thursday, November 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Young folks don’t need a clue to guess the next celebrity coming to MegaCon Orlando in March.

MegaCon announced that “Blue’s Clues” star Steve Burns will be appearing at the convention at the Orange County Convention Center.

[TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s in Florida? This county may be next to offer Beaver Nuggets | Hearing continued for Orlando woman accused of killing boyfriend in zipped suitcase | Become a News 6 Insider]

Burns is the original host of the long-running Nickelodeon series for preschoolers, appearing on the show from 1996 to 2002. But recently he has returned to the Blue’s Clues universe, appearing in “Blue’s Big City Adventure” last year.

He’s the latest star to join a guest lineup that so far includes Anson Mount and Ethan Peck from “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” and voice actors from the Super Marion universe and anime series My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer and One Punch Man.

MegaCon is the biggest pop culture convention in the southeast United States, celebrating sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, anime, video games, horror and more.

The convention runs March 30 through April 2.

Ticket are on sale now at the MegaCon website.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: