MegaCon tickets on sale for 2023 convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Tickets for next year’s MegaCon are now on sale.

The convention is coming back to the Orange County Convention Center in March, bringing all things sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, anime and animation.

[TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances increase for disturbance to develop | Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools | Win passes to Country Thunder music festival | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Early-bird ticket prices will run through Nov. 7 for single day, four-day passes and premium packages.

This year’s convention took place in May with appearances from Brendan Fraser and Nathan Fillion. Fraser, best known as Rick O’Connell from “The Mummy” trilogy, and Fillion, best known to fans of sci-fi as Captain Malcolm Reynolds on the cult TV series “Firefly,” gave autographs and appeared in photo-ops.

The two joined “Lord of the Rings” stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, Giancarlo Esposito and Katee Sackhoff from “The Mandalorian,” William Zabka and Martin Kove from “The Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai,” Brent Spiner and Levar Burton from “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” comedy legend John Cleese and more.

MegaCon will run from March 30, 2023, through April 2, 2023.

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: