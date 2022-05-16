MegaCon Orlando 2022: Everything you need to know before you go

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s four-day festival of all things geek is back on Thursday.

MegaCon is returning to the Orange County Convention Center, bringing together fans of comic, sci-fi, fantasy, anime, gaming and more.

MegaCon also brings in dozens of actors, comic book creators and artists for signings and photo-ops. This year’s guest list includes:

Brendan Fraser

Nathan Fillion

The cast of “Cobra Kai” (including Ralph Macchio and William Zabka)

Gina Carano and Giancarlo Esposito from Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan from “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy

The cast of the “Clerks” movies (including Kevin Smith)

Jessica Darrow from “Encanto”

LeVar Burton and Brent Spiner from “Star Trek”

Professional wrestlers including Ric Flair and Jerry Lawler

And many more.

Over 100,000 people have attended MegaCons in previous years over the four-day period.

Here is what you need to know if you want to attend.

Location

MegaCon this year is located in the North-South Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center. Parking is in a surface lot on the side of the building. Parking is $10 a day.

The main ticketing hall is South Hall B, which is also where customer service and accessibility services for guests with disabilities will be located.

Tickets

Four-day passes are still available online for $115. Single-day tickets are available as well. Tickets for adults 18 and up range from $27 on Thursday to $62 on Saturday. There are cheaper tickets for teens and children, but Saturday tickets for youth ages 13-17 are sold out.

There are also single-day family passes for two adults and up to four children. Those tickets are only available for Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Tickets for Saturday are sold out.

Tickets will be sold online throughout the convention, and you can buy them on the MegaCon website.

Are there any COVID-19 policies?

Masks were required for attendees in 2021. They are not required this year, but organizers are asking attendees who are not vaccinated and over the age of two to wear masks. They are also asking people to stay home if you are not feeling well, sanitize your hands often and keep your distance from others where possible.

Will I be searched at the convention?

The convention does do bag checks and cosplay prop checks before you can enter.

What if I have a disability?

Guests with accessibility needs can go to the accessibility services desk in South Hall B and get a medical sticker. The sticker will give you access to any accessible seating for panels and screenings that are available. However, it does not guarantee accessibility seating. Fans should plan to get to the event they want to attend at least 15 minutes prior.

Also, there is no priority access to autographs or photo ops at the convention with a medical sticker.

More information is available on the MegaCon website.

What if I need a break from the crowds?

For people who need a moment to decompress from the con, there are sit-down areas, cafes and lounges available.

Megacon also has a family zone with activities for kids 12 and under where they can get away from crowds. The room is W303, and it will have special programming on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

How do I see a special guest?

Media guests will be at a separate part of the expo hall for signings and photo-ops. To find out which day a media guest is attending, check out the website.

Attendees can reserve an autograph ticket or photo-op with a media guest online. Right now most photo-ops are available, only Brendan Fraser’s Saturday photo-ops and autographs are sold out.

You can also purchase autographs at a guest’s table. Most guests take cash. You may also be able to buy a selfie with the guest, instead of doing a photo-op. Those options are up to the individual guests.

Comic guests will be available to meet at booths near Artist Alley. Check the website to find out when they will be appearing.

To find out what panels, screenings, meetups, gaming and tournaments are available, check out the Megacon schedule on the website.