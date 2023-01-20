Stars from ‘Star Wars’ series heading to Orlando for MegaCon

ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon is starting to round out the guest lineup for its March convention at the Orange County Convention Center.

The convention added several stars on Thursday from Star Wars TV series, including Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze) and Emily Swallow (The Armorer) from “The Mandalorian,” Vivien Lyra Blair, who played young Princess Leia in “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and Ashley Eckstein, who played Ahsoka Tano in “The Clone Wars” animated series.

They join Anson Mount and Ethan Peck from “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” and Steve Burns from “Blue’s Clues.”

MegaCon Orlando is a four-day pop culture convention celebrating science fiction, fantasy, horror, anime, video games, cosplay, comic books and more.

The convention is also soliciting ideas for panels, performances and other fan-led activities, with links available through its Facebook page.

The convention is one of the largest in the southeast.

MegaCon run March 30-April 2. Tickets are available on the MegaCon website.

