Marvel director Sam Raimi coming to MegaCon in Orlando

Director Sam Raimi arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," on Monday, May 2, 2022 at El Capitan Theatre. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Director Sam Raimi, who made his name with a cult horror series but is best known for his Marvel film efforts, is coming to MegaCon Orlando.

Sam Raimi directed the three Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films in the early 2000s, as well as “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

But Raimi got his start with the Evil Dead Franchise in the 1980s, including the classic “Army of the Dead.” He has gone on to produce or direct several horror films, including “The Grudge,” “Don’t Breathe,” and “Drag Me to Hell.”

He also produced the Hercules and Xena TV series in the 1990s, as well as the “Spartacus” series.

MegaCon Orlando is a four-day pop culture convention celebrating science fiction, fantasy, horror, anime, video games, cosplay, comic books and more.

The convention is also soliciting ideas for panels, performances and other fan-led activities, with links available through its Facebook page.

MegaCon runs March 30-April 2 at the Orange County Convention Center. Tickets are available on the MegaCon website.

