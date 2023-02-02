🎪 Only US circus with water stage, light show offers free child ticket at Central Florida stops

OCALA, Fla. – The circus is in town, but it’s anything from the traditional big top you may have seen.

Cirque Italia combines acrobatics with water works and light shows. It’s the only traveling circus in the U.S. with a water stage.

[TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early morning rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center | Florida 16-year-old student’s life changed by mystery illness; family seeks help | Become a News 6 Insider]

A dozen performers from all over the world including master jugglers, musicians, aerial acrobats and more are taking visitors back in time with a 1950s theme. But this show has a unique theater-style big top.

“We have a water stage so we are (an) exclusive circus because we have a water stage. No one in the U.S. has a travel water stage. Part of the stage goes up and water comes from the bottom,” Cirque Italia performer Margarita Denysova said.

Denysova is 23 years old and performs aerial and unicycle routines during the show. She trained for the circus life at an early age.

Margarita Denysova on multi-layered unicycle performing at Cirque Italia (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“I’m from Ukraine, and in Ukraine it’s very popular for us to have a circus school. We even have a college where you can learn from circus performers and learn how to act, dance and other skills. This is how I became a circus performer,” Denysova said.

Denysova said being able to perform for families brings her joy, but she can’t help but worry about her own family back home in the war-torn country of Ukraine.

“You never know when it’s the last time you’ll talk to your family. The situation is very bad because the rockets destroy everything,” Denysova said. “My family’s glad that I’m here because they know I’m safe but it doesn’t mean I’m not worried about them.”

Denysova said it’s the people at Cirque Italia that have helped her cope.

“We are becoming more like a family because when you see people all the time, everyday you’re already like a family,” Denysova said.

Cirque Italia doesn’t stay in one place for long. The show typically runs for a few days, then the circus is packed up and moves on to a new city.

A busy performance schedule and constant traveling can be rough at times, but Denysova said she can’t imagine doing anything else.

Her motivation? Bringing smiles to those who visit the show.

“I love when we have a full house because it’s a room full of emotions and I’m happy to see everyone. The kids come in and they’re so excited and jumping,” Denysova said. “Sometimes they sit with their open mouths like ‘wow’ because everything’s moving, it’s beautiful.”

Cirque Italia has shows in Central Florida throughout the month of February:

Ocala - Southeastern Livestock Pavilion (2232 NE Jacksonville Rd, Ocala) Feb. 2-5

Palm Bay - Space Coast Harley Davidson (1440 Sportsman Ln. NE, Palm Bay) Feb. 9-20

For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com. Tickets range from $10-$50 depending on availability.

Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3 , by using the promo code FREE. You can also call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

Insider Tip: Bring cash, Cirque Italia does NOT accept cards for payment at the Big Top.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: