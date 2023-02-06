5 injured in multivehicle crash in Orange County construction zone on I-4, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were injured in a multivehicle crash Monday morning in a construction zone on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5 a.m. just east of Central Florida Parkway.

According to an FHP crash report, a Ford F-150 was traveling west on an entrance ramp to I-4 when the driver, a 38-year-old Mascotte man, crossed in front of an SUV after entering I-4.

Trooper said the SUV, driven by a 39-year-old Kissimmee man, side-swiped the pickup and went into the shoulder, hitting a crash attenuator truck.

Another SUV hit some debris from the collision, but no one in that vehicle was injured, according to FHP.

The Kissimmee man was entrapped and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, troopers said. Two passengers in the SUV were also taken to a hospital, though the extent of their injuries was not released.

The driver of the crash attenuator truck, a 69-year-old Orlando man, was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash report said the pickup driver had minor injuries but did not mention whether he was taken to a hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

