Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say

Crash happened just east of Central Florida Parkway

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating a fatal rollover crash on Interstate 4 on Sunday evening.

The crash happened on Interstate 4 just east of Central Florida Parkway around 8:45 p.m., according to FHP.

Troopers said the driver was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle is on the shoulder of the interstate, but traffic is moving, according to FHP.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

