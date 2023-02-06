Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating a fatal rollover crash on Interstate 4 on Sunday evening.

The crash happened on Interstate 4 just east of Central Florida Parkway around 8:45 p.m., according to FHP.

Troopers said the driver was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle is on the shoulder of the interstate, but traffic is moving, according to FHP.

[TRENDING: Florida firefighter to donate organs in selfless last act after surfing accident, family says | Chinese balloon’s downing creates spectacle over tourism hub | Become a News 6 Insider]

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: