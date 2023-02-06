Ask Trooper Steve: Are steering wheel knobs legal in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “Are steering wheel knobs legal in Florida?”

He said while there are various devices that make driving easier and safer for certain individuals, not every aftermarket device is covered by law. Trooper Steve said drivers should be cautious when installing certain items.

“When talking about a steering wheel knob, we need to really talk about what is it designed for. A steering wheel knob is designed for larger vehicles for heavy turns or when it comes to parking. it can assist an individual who may not be able to properly handle the steering wheel,” he said. “When using this device like any device, it is strongly encouraged to ensure this is contributing to your driving experience and not causing a safety hazard.”

