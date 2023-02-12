Armed man arrested after standoff in Flagler County, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – An armed mad who barricaded himself inside a home in Palm Coast was arrested after a standoff on Saturday, deputies said.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the home at 5 p.m. on Cute Court in reference to a domestic and weapons complaint.

Deputies said a woman reported a man inside the home who had a gun and shot the firearm at least once inside the residence.

The woman was able to safely exit the home, according to the release.

Deputies were able to see the man inside the home with the gun in his hand and said he refused to comply with them, resulting in SWAT and the crisis negotiations team to respond.

Neighbors were asked to shelter in place as negotiations continued, according to the release.

Deputies said the man eventually exited the home, but when he did not comply with orders, he was struck with “non-lethal defensive weapons” and was taken into custody without injury.

The man, later identified as Juan Nodarse, was arrested and faces charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and is being booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, deputies said.

“Great job by our deputies, negotiators, and SWAT Team de-escalating and ensuring this volatile and dangerous situation ended safely without anyone getting hurt,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

