HOA president pleads guilty after 3 arrests for planting hidden cameras in Flagler condo

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Homeowners Association president who hid cameras in a Flagler condo last year has pleaded guilty to his charges, according to new court records.

Robert Orr, 59, surrendered to police on Sept. 6, 2022, after a woman staying at the Matanzas Shores community told investigators that she’d found a plugged-in USB camera hidden in a flower pot in the master bedroom, deputies said.

Detectives said the camera had footage of two people “in various states of undress” inside the condo — including the woman who contacted police and another man who was staying at the condo — and video of Orr testing the camera inside his own home before it was placed in the flower pot.

“This pervert installed video cameras in a condo that he was a caretaker for so that he could view people inside without their knowledge or consent,” Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said at the time. “It’s a disgusting invasion of privacy.”

While Orr posted bail following the arrest, he was arrested again later that same month and once more in December after two additional victims came forward about more hidden video cameras in the condo, deputies said.

According to investigators, multiple videos and photos were found of victims, some of which dated back to 2018.

“We knew when we arrested this pervert, this was likely not his first time,” Staly said following the December arrest. “Our Major Case Unit has combed through his seized technology and worked hard to bring justice to the victims in this case.”

On Wednesday, court records show that Orr pleaded guilty to the charges involved in the case, including 12 counts of video voyeurism and six counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

According to the plea agreement, Orr is set to be sentenced on April 3 at 1:30 p.m. in Flagler County.

