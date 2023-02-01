80º

Man gets 30 years in prison for deadly fentanyl overdose death in Flagler County

Jevante Hamilton was convicted in the overdose death of Timothy Davidson

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Booking photo of Jevante Taquana Hamilton (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Jevante Hamilton, who was convicted of manslaughter for the fentanyl overdose death of another man, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Last year, a jury convicted Hamilton of manslaughter for the overdose death of Timothy Davidson, 25, in Flagler County.

The sheriff’s office said Hamilton sold Davidson the fentanyl that killed him in August 2019.

Deputies said Hamilton had multiple prior felony convictions, including grand theft, trafficking in hydrocodone, possession of cocaine, and sale of heroin within 1000 feet of a park.

Hamilton’s habitual felony offender status contributed to the length of his sentence, according to a news release.

Messages on the victim’s cell phone showed a cocaine and heroin purchase was scheduled for a day in August 2019, with the seller going by the name of “Ricardo.” Instead, the man was given fentanyl, deputies said.

FCSO detectives said they coordinated what they call a “buy-bust” and planned a meeting with the seller, who was later identified as Hamilton. He was arrested on scene and admitted to selling to the victim, deputies said. The powdery white substance found in his car tested positive for fentanyl.

According to the release, Hamilton had recently been sentenced to 10 years in prison following a case in Volusia County. That charge will run consecutive to his 30-year sentence, meaning he will spend the next 40 years in prison.

“Hopefully this sentence will bring some closure to the victim’s family,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “We now have multiple poison peddlers in prison for murder and we will continue to find and prosecute poison peddler murderers that sell a fatal dose and lock them up for as long as possible. I commend our Major Case detectives for their hard work as these are difficult cases.”

