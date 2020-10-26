Accused drug dealer faces murder charge in man’s overdose death

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – An accused drug dealer who is believed to have sold fentanyl to a 25-year-old man who then overdosed is now facing a murder charge in connection with the man’s death, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation began in August 2019 when a 25-year-old man was found dead with a baggie containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl and drug paraphernalia nearby.

A medical examiner determined that the man died as a result of fentanyl toxicity and from there, detectives learned that 25-year-old Jevante Taquana Hamilton sold the victim the drugs, a news release said.

Hamilton was initially arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl with the intent to sell and violation of probation after a traffic stop, records show.

The evidence against Hamilton was recently presented to a grand jury, which ultimately decided to indict him on a first-degree murder charge.

“This is the second successful investigation of a drug dealer who caused an overdose death being indicted by a Grand Jury for murder in Flagler County,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. “Our detectives did a great job and worked with the State Attorney’s Office to take this poison peddler off the streets and put him behind bars before he could cause another death while they were investigating this murder. We will do everything we can to stop poison peddlers and if you cause a death we will do everything we can to put you away in prison for a long time.”