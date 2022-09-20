Homeowners Association president faces additional charges for hidden camera in Flagler condo, deputies say

The Homeowners Association president of the Las Brisas Condo Association in the Matanzas Shores community accused of hiding a camera in the master bedroom of a condo faces additional charges of video voyeurism after a third victim was identified, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Robert Orr, 59, was arrested again on Monday after detectives learned of a third victim being recorded in a different condo as the first two victims, but within the same complex he had access to.

According to deputies, the third victim was being recorded on a camera hidden in a flower pot. Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said there are at least 12 other people in videos found on the camera the sheriff’s office is working to identify.

“During a forensic analysis of the electronic equipment seized from Orr’s apartment, investigators found multiple videos and photos of the third victim in various stages of undress and using the bathroom. Some of the images date back to 2018,” the sheriff’s office said.

Staly added the people who were recorded might not even know they are victims.

“For example, the victim of these charges did not even know she was a victim until we called her and reached out to her,” he said.

Orr turned himself in on Sept. 7 at the Flagler County jail, days after a woman called the sheriff’s office to report she found the hidden camera after a weekend stay at the condo. He was released on a $20,000 bond.

The video on the camera showed two people “in various stages of undress,” including the woman who filed the report, investigators said. Deputies said they found several more “spy cameras” and other electronic devices in Orr’s home that were being examined.

Orr faces five additional felony charges of video voyeurism. The sheriff’s office said Orr posted a $25,000 bond.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 386-313-4911.

