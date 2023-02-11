Paisley woman struck, killed while crossing Lake County road, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Paisley woman was struck and killed on Friday morning as she was crossing a Lake County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 42 and Crooked Mile Road in Paisley.

According to a crash report, the woman was walking west on Crooked Mile Road, crossing County Road 42 when she was struck by a Toyota Camry that was traveling southbound on County Road 42.

Troopers said that as the vehicle approached the intersection, the woman – that was not in a marked crosswalk – walked into the path of the Camry and was struck by the right front of the car.

The woman was flown to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the report.

Troopers did not say if the driver or the passenger of the vehicle suffered any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

