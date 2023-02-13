‘Pull him out:’ Video shows rescue of driver trapped in car after fiery crash in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Video released Monday shows the rescue of a driver trapped in a car that caught fire after crashing into the back of a semitruck in Flagler County.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and fire rescue responded to the crash Sunday around 3 a.m. on State Road 100 in Palm Coast.

Deputies said the vehicle crashed into the back of a semitruck and caught fire.

The passenger was able to escape and was found in the road while the driver was still inside the vehicle and entrapped, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies and nearby residents helped get the driver out of the vehicle.

Car crashed into back of semitruck in Flagler County (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Body camera video showed a deputy and another person pull the driver’s side door off the vehicle to try and pull the driver out.

“Pull him out,” someone is heard saying.

The deputy then uses a knife to cut through the man’s seat belt to get him out of the car, video shows.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated.

