17-year-old found shot to death in Orange County

Deputies investigate fatal shooting near Pine Hills

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old was found shot to death Sunday night in Orange County, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m. in the 5600 block of Silver Star Road near Pine Hills.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene and found a male who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

No other details have been released.

Hours later, a 20-year-old was shot and killed outside an Orange County strip mall. It’s not known if the shootings are connected.

Check back for updates.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

