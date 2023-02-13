20-year-old shot, killed outside Orange County strip mall

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday outside a strip mall in Orange County, deputies said.

The fatal shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. outside an Aldi and a liquor store at Kirkman Road and Colonial Drive.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to the scene and were told that a man had been shot but had left the area.

Deputies later learned that the man was taken to a hospital, where he died, sheriff’s officials said.

No other details have been released.

The fatal shooting happened hours after a 17-year-old was found shot to death near Pine Hills.

It’s not known if the shootings are connected.

Check back for updates.