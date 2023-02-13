Palm Coast man shot, killed woman at hotel, deputies say

A Palm Coast man faces murder charges after deputies said he shot and killed a woman at a hotel in Kentucky.

Deputies said they responded to a possible active shooter at a hotel on John Puryear Drive in Paducah around 9:48 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, multiple 911 callers said a man was actively shooting in the hotel.

Deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Paducah Police Department responded to the hotel and located a “female victim” on the first floor of the hotel, according to a Facebook post from law enforcement.

According to the sheriff’s office, Paducah police located a possible suspect, later identified as 55-year-old Robert Pannell, outside of the hotel and detained him in the parking lot.

The victim, an employee of the hotel, had multiple gunshot wounds to her head and body, deputies said.

No other victims or suspects were located in or around the hotel after deputies and officers searched the hotel.

Deputies said during their investigation, Pannell had assaulted a male and female in the parking lot of the hotel after the couple could not give Pannell a cigarette lighter.

Pannell then went inside the hotel with a handgun and walked down a hallway, shooting the woman and firing multiple rounds indiscriminately, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Pannell, who was a guest at the hotel, threw his handgun inside the lobby of the hotel after the shooting.

The woman was transported to a Kentucky hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they are coordinating investigative efforts with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and they do not know why Pannell was in Paducah.

Pannell faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The Paducah Police Department also charged Pannell with third-degree assault, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pannell is currently in the McCracken County Jail.

