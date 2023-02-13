Motorcyclist killed in crash in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 60-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a minivan at an Ormond Beach intersection on Saturday, police said.

According to the Ormond Beach Police Department, Rutledge Wayne Boushell from Daytona Beach, was driving his motorcycle northbound on North Nova Road around 4 p.m. when a minivan attempted to make a left turn from Sterthaus Drive to travel southbound on North Nova Road.

Police said Boushell’s motorcycle crashed into the minivan when it pulled out in front of him. Boushell was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a crash report.

The minivan driver, 88-year-old Jimmy Dean Hogan, from Ormond Beach, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Ormond Beach police asks if you have any information related to this incident, please contact Officer R. Taylor at rick.taylor@ormondbeach.org or 386-677-0731.

