Traffic blocked on John Young Parkway after bicyclist killed in Osceola crash

Lines painted on the center of a road.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed in a crash along John Young Parkway in Kissimmee on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:04 p.m. along North John Young Parkway at Ravenwood Lane.

According to FHP, the bicyclist entered into the southbound lanes along John Young Parkway, which is when a 2018 Honda Civic struck the bicyclist.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

As of 10:15 p.m., troopers announced that there was a roadblock along the parkway for the southbound inside and center lanes.

This crash remains under investigation.

