Motorcyclist killed in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash along North Narcoossee Road Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a SUV along Lake Park Avenue was turning left onto North Narcoossee Road around 8:49 a.m.

A crash report shows that as the SUV turned, it entered into the path of the motorcyclist, who was driving south along North Narcoossee Road. The report says the motorcyclist struck the front of the SUV as a result.

While the SUV driver was uninjured, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

