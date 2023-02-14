Man wanted for Christmas Eve 2021 crash that killed 2 people, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking help in finding a suspect in a fatal crash from 2021 that resulted in two dead and three injured.

This was a single-vehicle crash that happened early Dec. 24, 2021, at the intersection of U.S. 192 and Vineland Road in Osceola County.

Troopers have issued an arrest warrant for Jerrod Deonta James, 34, as the driver of the vehicle.

FHP says James was driving the Kia that crashed into Golden Link Hotel, resulting in the deaths of Angelina Joline Anderson and Giovanna Danaisha Shacqui Anderson. Five people were in the vehicle.

According to FHP, James was under the influence while driving, resulting in the crash.

Troopers said there has been an active arrest warrant out for James since Dec. 19, but investigators have had no luck in tracking James down.

The 34-year-old is wanted on two counts of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide, and one count of driving with a suspended license resulting in death.

Call FHP at 407-737-2213, if there is any information about James’s whereabouts.

To remain anonymous you can also contact CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

