2 killed, 3 injured after car crashes into Osceola motel on Christmas Eve, FHP says

Kia crashed into Golden Link Motel

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Two were killed and three others were injured after a car crashed into a hotel in Osceola County on Christmas Eve morning. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed and three were injured after a car crashed into an Osceola County hotel on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:40 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 192 and Vineland Road.

FHP said five people were inside a Kia when it crashed into the Golden Link Motel in Kissimmee.

Two passengers died at the scene and three others were transported to the hospital.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

