2 killed, 3 injured after car crashes into Osceola motel on Christmas Eve, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed and three were injured after a car crashed into an Osceola County hotel on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:40 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 192 and Vineland Road.

FHP said five people were inside a Kia when it crashed into the Golden Link Motel in Kissimmee.

Two passengers died at the scene and three others were transported to the hospital.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.