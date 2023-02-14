Woman loses control on SR-408 exit ramp, crashes into body of water in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was injured after losing control on the State Road 408 exit ramp and crashing into a body of water in Orange County Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred around 2:16 a.m. on Goldenrod Road when a 23-year-old SUV driver was traveling eastbound on the SR-408 exit ramp, lost control and crossed over the median.

The Winter Garden woman then struck two traffic signs, ran off the roadway, hit a fence and crashed into a body of water, according to FHP.

Troopers said she was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

This comes about two weeks after Orange County promised to make the SR-408 exit safer following a deadly crash during which the driver flew off the ramp and landed in a retention pond. The driver’s mother, Elvia Rivera, said Christian Bodden passed away just hours after his Mazda ended up submerged in the body of water.

In 2015, UCF student Chloe Arenas was also killed when she drove into the water after exiting SR-408. Her mother believes she fell asleep.

After the most recent fatal crash, Orange County Public Works said it would enlarge the yellow end-of-road warning signs, add a reflective strip and place permanent flashing beacons at the bottom of the off-ramp by the end of the same week, however, as of Monday, no changes have been implemented.

Orange County Public Works spokesperson Darrell Moody said crews now have the work order and installation is scheduled for next week. Moody said the delay is because crews “had to order specific materials and it takes time to get them in but we are expediting installation.”

