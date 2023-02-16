Orlando dog bar still open for business, files rule challenge against FDOH code

ORLANDO, Fla. – The owner of Pups Pub filed an official rule challenge against the Florida Department of Health.

After months of back and forth, Alex Wright, the bar owner, said he is extremely frustrated and hoping for a positive and quick resolution.

He’s urging the state to create new rules for dog bar concepts.

Pups pub is the only operating dog bar in Central Florida, and Wright said it has been a popular spot or dog owners and dog lovers. He added that he put all of his money into the business.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Wright opened the first Pups Pub in Tampa during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Orlando location on Orange Avenue in July.

Shortly after he opened his doors to the VIPs, which stands for Very Important Pups, state health inspectors graded the bar as unsatisfactory for violating a state code that says, “animals shall not be allowed.”

However, the bar passed the initial inspection, and the Tampa location received a satisfactory rating several times.

Wright said this is confusing and unfair, and closing his popular dog bar isn’t an option.

“I do want to make it clear: we are not closed. We are not planning on closing,” Wright said.

He is pushing FDOH to create a new code that would properly regulate dog bar concepts moving forward.

“Our legal team has advised us to file an official rule challenge to apply pressure to the department of health because we have not yet come to a resolution with the variance in code filing,” Wright said.

Wright said his business has already lost investors and if they forced him to shut down, he and his family would lose everything.

All the employees would also lose their jobs.

The legal hurdles have put a pause on his expansion plans and a dent in his wallet. He planned to open another dog bar location in Brandon.

For all the inconveniences, Wright said he plans to file a lawsuit.

One of his business slogans is “here to chase tail,” but he feels like he’s been chasing his own tail.

“It’s been a very expensive chase, and I’m exhausted. I’d like to stop chasing it,” Wright said.

Wright said that if the state drafts a new code for dog bar concepts, it will not only help his bars, but similar businesses around the state.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: