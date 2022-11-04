Hopping good time: Orlando beer event brings over 200 varieties to Festival Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lagers, ales, stouts, pilsners — you name it and the Orlando Beer Festival will provide.

The festival will have people hopping for joy at Festival Park on Saturday, Nov. 12.

“Orlando Beer Festival is not only the region’s largest beer tasting event, it also features live music on the Hard Rock Stage from the Tom O’Keef Trio, Wilted Chilis and DJ ET, a giant interactive game zone with carnival games, giant beer pong and many more surprises,” the event’s website reads.

There will be over 50 breweries and companies from throughout the Central Florida area and the U.S.

The event is pet friendly and there will be a Pups Pub Dog Zone with vendors specifically catering to your pet.

You must be 21 or older in order to be admitted to the event.

Click here for the full beer list and to purchase tickets.

