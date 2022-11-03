Asian Lantern Festival returning to Central Florida Zoo in November

SANFORD, Fla. – The popular Asian Lantern Festival is returning to the Central Florida Zoo in November.

Head “Into the Wild” for two months when the Central Florida Zoo transforms at night into its Asian Lantern Festival.

From Nov. 18 through Jan. 15, guests can view more than 30 hand-constructed illuminated lanterns which will be on display along a 3/4 mile path through the zoo.

The festival celebrates the “art, beauty and wonder of traditional Asian lantern festivals,” the zoo’s website said.

Limited tickets are available each time and they can be purchased online here.

