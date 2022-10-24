Central Florida Zoo set to reopen after Hurricane Ian damage

SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo in Sanford announced that it will reopen to guests, nearly a month after Hurricane Ian ripped through Central Florida.

The news release from the zoo said it will resume normal operations at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

[TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know for the 2022 Florida November Election | Become a News 6 Insider]

The zoo closed on Sept. 28 to make preparations for Hurricane Ian and has remained closed for cleanup, according to the release.

The main issue was the flooding outside of the zoo that made it nearly impossible for guests to safely drive to the entrance.

The zoo sits at the intersection of the St. Johns River and Lake Monroe. Both grew to dangerous levels during and after Hurricane Ian, causing record flooding through the area and surrounding the zoo.

“A month ago, we never imagined we’d be in this situation,” said zoo CEO Richard E. Glover, Jr. “I am incredibly thankful for our team and community for all they’ve done to help us get to this point, and we can’t wait to see our guests again. A special thanks goes out to Seminole County, SunRail, and Wharton-Smith, Inc. for their help during this time. Even so, there’s a long road ahead of us before we can say we’ve fully recovered from the effects of this devastating storm.”

Glover said he estimated the damages and the cost to operate the zoo during its four-week closure to be over $800,000.

According to the release, the Wayne M. Densch Discovery Center, the Zoo’s main meeting building, suffered flooding damage and will stay closed for a month or more. In addition, the bear exhibit and boardwalk will be temporarily closed for repairs.

Glover said that all of the zoo’s animals remained safe during the hurricane and its aftermath.

The zoo also asked for the public’s help with recovery efforts and those that wish to help can donate at www.centralfloridazoo.org/get-involved/hurricane-ian/.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: