Serve it up: Brevard Zoo seeks casserole-inspired names for turkey chicks

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard Zoo is taking name suggestions for its three Osceola turkey chicks.

The turkey chicks were welcomed to the zoo in September to their mom, Giblet, and dad, Green Bean Casserole.

“Our small flock of turkeys has lived with us since September 2020, and although our females had laid eggs in the past, they had not produced any chicks until now. Our tom (male) turkey, Green Bean Casserole, lives with hens (females) Giblet, Gravy and Cranberry,” the zoo said in a release.

Following the Thanksgiving trend, the zoo is looking for casserole-inspired names for the three chicks, which are the first of their species to hatch at the zoo.

The Brevard Zoo is taking names until Friday, Oct. 14.

To submit your suggestion, click here.

