Electric Daisy Carnival returns to Orlando. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Electric Daisy Carnival is bringing music, performers, pyrotechnics and more back to Orlando next week.

EDC Orlando is a three-day music festival experience at Tinker Field from Nov. 11-13.

There are five stages festivalgoers can enjoy:

kineticFIELD - “Always in motion, forever evolving, this sacred space has known homes across the globe, continually transforming itself as much as it has those who experience it. What grand new form will it take this year? Search your heart, for in love lies the answer.”

circuitGROUNDS - “As much as we worship the night sky, we are rooted to the land on which we dance. We are connected, one to another, to the past and to the future, and to the energy all around us. Look to circuitGROUNDS to spark your passion for epic melodies.”

neonGARDEN - “Here, we grow together, under the glowing light of the crystal moon. Music is our nourishment. The beats are the soil and the soul, as the deepest forms of techno and house take root. Reach for the sky, and let your flowers bloom.”

stereoBLOOM - “Take in the various shades of dance music, from house to bass music to trance and beyond. Hosted by Insomniac Records and Dreamstate, stereoBLOOM offers up sounds from known artists and up-and-comers alike.”

WIDE AWAKE ART CAR - “Insomniac’s Wide Awake Art Car will grace the grounds of EDC Orlando with a full lineup, Funktion One sound system, flame cannons, and a mechanical owl. Keep an eye out for its funky antiques and steampunk-inspired aesthetic, and follow this land ship to hear something you might not have heard before.”

Here is the lineup for all three days:

#EDCOrlando Single Day Passes are ON SALE NOW!✨ Secure your tickets TODAY starting at $119.99 + fees! → https://t.co/2ha8jpvBcA 🦋 pic.twitter.com/hOhnShYaZN — EDC Orlando (@EDC_Orlando) October 6, 2022

Aside from the performers and stages, there will be carnival rides on the grounds to give festivalgoers “an oversize playground with all your favorite full-size thrills,” the event’s website reads. There will also be interactive art installations throughout the area.

There will be shuttles available with direct access to the festival gates. Click here to learn more and to purchase shuttle passes. Drivers can purchase parking or check out nearby garages in downtown Orlando by clicking here.

Various ticket packages are still available. To get yours, click here.

