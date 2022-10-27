‘Capturing the Cosmos’ astrophotography exhibit coming to Orlando Science Center

One of the photos featured in the "Capturing the Cosmos" exhibit at the Orlando Science Center. This is a photo of the Horsehead Nebula taken by astrophotographer Derek Demeter.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Science Center is welcoming a new astrophotography exhibit called “Capturing the Cosmos.”

This exhibit, on display Oct. 29 through Jan. 29, 2023, will feature a selection of cosmic images by Derek Demeter, a renowned astrophotographer and director of the Emil Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State College.

Visitors will be able to see these images in “Fusion: A STEAM Gallery” at Orlando Science Center.

Photos of scenic nightscapes, celestial bodies within space, colorful nebulae and expansive galaxies uniquely shot from Florida will all be featured in this exhibit.

According to a news release from Orlando Science Center, Demeter has been passionate about stargazing since he was a child and his interest in astrophotography stemmed from his college photography courses where he used the school’s telescope to capture a photo of the Orion Nebulae.

“Demeter wants this show to capture the audience’s imagination and unlock a passion for the night sky. He hopes it inspires an appreciation and respect for our night sky and encourages people to preserve our dark spaces for generations to come,” according to the release.

“Capturing the Cosmos” is included with admission, which costs $24 for adults and $18 for kids ages 2 to 11.

For more information or to pre-purchase general admission tickets, click here.

