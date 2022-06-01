‘Dramatically different:’ Orlando Science Center breaks ground on new exhibit

Plans for a new nature exhibit called "Life" at the Orlando Science Center were unveiled Wednesday, a reimagining of its long-standing NatureWorks area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Science Center began construction on a new exhibit Wednesday that is set to open next year.

The new nature and conservation exhibit, called “Life,” will give visitors a chance to explore three unique habitats through hands-on activities to give them a look at our ever-changing world. The exhibit is for both children and adults, featuring the ocean, swamp and rain forest.

“I think it’s going to be dramatically different, because it’s a new era. It’s a new time,” said JoAnn Newman, president and CEO of Orlando Science Center.

The $13.5 million project is receiving $10 million in tourist development tax funds.

“This is where we can pique the interest of our young people for the future,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said at the groundbreaking event.

The exhibit will also feature a shark tank, a track for squirrels to run about and a touch tank. Newman said the goal of the project is to help raise awareness about the environment and the threats it faces every day.

“It’s so important for us to experience it, because then it starts to bear that love,” she said.

The “Life” exhibit is expected to open in late 2023.