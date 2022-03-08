Registration now open for Orlando Science Center summer camps

ORLANDO, Fla. – Registration is now open for the Orlando Science Center’s popular summer camps.

These STEM-based camps are available for children in preschool through ninth grade. Camp hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. but before and aftercare is available for an additional $75 per week.

“We’re very dedicated to stimulating curiosity and learning when kids are on a break. Just because they’re away from school doesn’t mean learning has to stop,” said Jeff Stanford, VP of Marketing at the Orlando Science Center. “There can be a significant learning loss that kids can experience during summer. So it’s important to keep them engaged and not just from a learning standpoint but also from curiosity and getting them excited about future careers.”

Stanford said students will spend time in the lab and classroom, but also will have daily time to explore exhibits and even see films in the center’s Cinedome. Lessons focus on problem-solving, teamwork and communication, which Stanford says is applicable to any future career.

“You want it to stay fun, you want it to stay exciting, you want it to stay engaging, because kids have just gotten through the school year, they don’t want to think they’re going back to school all summer long,” he said.

If you have teenagers between 15 and 17 years old, Stanford says they can earn volunteer hours this summer at OSC.

“We have a very robust youth volunteer program. They can actually assist with running the camps or engaging with guests on the exhibit floor,” he said.

You can register for camps by the week. Prices vary depending on membership status and the number of days per week your child will attend, ranging from $140 per week to $450 per week.

Some summer camps are already sold out, so Stanford said to register as soon as possible. You can do so by visiting OSC online here. You can also call 407-514-2112 or email classes@osc.org.