Orlando girl releases new coloring book for Black History Month

ORLANDO, Fla. – Earlier this year New 6 introduced you to a 12-year-old Orlando girl who is boosting young girls’ self-confidence through art and positive affirmations.

Lauryn Jones is known as SumerStrawbree and just published her second coloring book in the “Black, Brown, and Beautiful” series. Jones said “Glow Up” features new digital art of Black and brown girls, as well as new activity pages.

“One is talking about the Atlantic slave trade — this one right here — and one is an affirmation page where you can write your own affirmations,” Jones said.

She chose to release the book during Black History Month.

“So many Black people and so many Black activists have fought for their freedom and their people’s freedom and that’s very important to learn about,” she said.

Jones said she first began practicing affirmations at home after her self-confidence suffered because of being bullied at school. Now she’s sharing with other girls how to get positive results from affirmations. She’s recently been invited to speak to students in two different Osceola County schools and is also donating books to local schools.

“I hope their confidence is raised from my book because affirmations have definitely influenced my life very positively,” she said. “This is the new generation this is the future. And I believe the future, kids now, they’re very inspiring. They can even inspire adults to start doing things.”

Jones said she is a self-taught artist and wants to help others learn her digital-drawing techniques. She’s creating a drawing class that will be released very soon. You can also visit her YouTube channel, where she shares behind-the-scenes video of her process.

Her third book My Career Glow Up comes out later this year. You can buy her books, schedule a Meet the Author Zoom, and see her upcoming events on her website.