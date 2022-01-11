Central Florida middle schooler set to release next book boosting young girls’ self-esteem

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida middle school student is on a mission to boost young girls’ self-esteem through positive affirmations.

Lauryn Jones, 12, goes by the name “SumerStrawbree” and has published “Black, Brown and Beautiful” under that name.

“In my book, there are affirmations like, ‘I love myself. I’m a queen. I’m a princess.’ So we need to make sure these affirmations are read every day to go into your subconscious mind to make sure you believe it,” she said.

Jones said she and her family read affirmations together every night at 7 p.m. She said this practice was especially helpful when dealing with bullies at school.

Jones is releasing her second book “Glow Up” in time for Black History Month. And she said her third book will come out this summer.

“My third coloring book is career-based. So instead of like a doctor or a lawyer, this is a Supreme Court justice, a film director, an entrepreneur, jobs we don’t see as much,” she said.

Jones sells her books, as well as stickers and T-shirts on her website. You can also purchase a “Meet the Author” Zoom chat with her. Jones tells News 6 she is planning an event at the Orlando Science Center later this month where she will teach drawing and vision board creation.

Click here to visit her website.