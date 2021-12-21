New Image Youth Center in Parramore celebrates 17th year providing to community

ORLANDO, Fla. – Earlier this year, we took you to the New Image Youth Center, also known as “the good in the hood.” The center celebrated its 17th year of providing after-school care and summer programs to youth in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood.

“This is a motto we constantly use to remind ourselves no matter what situation we are in, when we walk out of these doors, we can be the representation that there is so much good in every hood,” Founder and Executive Director Dr. Shanta Barton-Stubbs said.

Barton-Stubbs says every program and activity at New Image Youth Center falls under one of the five pillars.

“Academic success, social development, health and wellness, crisis intervention and as of 2020, we added our fifth pillar, social justice,” she said.

Barton-Stubbs said when she began the center, four students attended regularly. Now, on any given day, about 65 children come for after-school care, homework help, tutoring, and activities like mixed martial arts.

And thanks to the generosity of former employee Abby O’Brien, enough money was raised through a GoFundMe account to buy each child a gift from their holiday wish list. The goal was to raise $5,000, but more than $9,800 was raised. Barton-Stubbs said the additional money will help fund programming at the center.

“We know it’s been tough for many of the parents and many of the children who attend here, so this a great way to put a smile on a child’s face. We’re going to be doing a party next week where kids can actually see what we’ve purchased them,” she said.

And as part of the Orlando Magic’s 30th celebration, the New Image Youth Center was awarded a grant of $90,000 from the Devos family as part of their 30 Grants for 30 Years Initiative.

Barton-Stubbs said they are always looking for volunteers. To find out how to volunteer or donate, visit the New Image Youth Center online by clicking here.