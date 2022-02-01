Orange County program uses horses to help kids with education

Educate with Horses is a new program from Escape with Horses, which is located at the SeaCrest Equestrian Center in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – If you’re a parent looking for a unique tutoring option for your child, check out Educate with Horses.

It’s a new program from Escape with Horses, which is located at the SeaCrest Equestrian Center in Winter Garden. The program offers math and reading tutoring for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Each one-hour session is $80. Students start by working with a horse for 20 minutes, then do a 40-minute tutoring session at a table near the horse.

Owner Jessica Emard said she’s been teaching riding lessons for 14 years and has always noticed a special quality about the horses.

“I noticed how much of a benefit the horses are for the children emotionally,” she said. “They’re very spirited, very energetic, very much team players.”

Emard said she decided to offer Educate with Horses after some of her riding students started requesting to work on their homework at the barn.

“They’re not just on a computer and secluded in a small space. They’re actually in a space with animals and nature and an instructor who is willing to understand their learning method. You know, being isolated for so long, connection with humans, connections with animals, connection with nature, is so important for our balance to us. The horses provide that and it’s so genuine. It’s so honest.”

Emard sid Educate with Horses has certified educators on-site to work with the children, but you do need to book in advance.

You can visit Escape with Horses online by clicking here for information on how to book a session.