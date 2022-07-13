Orlando Science Center celebrates space telescope as new images give deepest look at universe

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first images from the James Webb Space Telescope this week gave folks on Earth the deepest and most advanced look at our universe yet.

This weekend, the Orlando Science Center will celebrate that milestone with a big screen look at those images and more.

The center is hosting Webb Telescope Celebration Day on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The science center will host a special presentation in its Digital Adventure Theater on the building and launching of the telescope, as well as showing the images on the theater’s 4K digital projection screen.

The science center will also host live science demos and programming at its Science on a Sphere exhibit, as well as in its maker space.

Guests can also check out a special presentation of “Journey into Space” on its CineDome, a giant screen theater that features a 180-degree screen with surround sound.

For information on tickets, location and parking, head to the Orlando Science Center website.