Otronicon, Science Night Live highlight high-tech weekend at Orlando Science Center

A child wearing an Oculus virtual reality headset at a past Otronicon event, courtesy of the Orlando Science Center.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Science Center is set to have its hands full this President’s Day Weekend with the simultaneous return of two popular community events.

Between Otronicon and Science Night Live, OSC organizers have promised something fun for visitors of any age.

Otronicon, an annual interactive technology festival that began in 2006, runs Feb. 18-21.

Presented by the University of Central Florida’s Office of Research, the fully in-person expo is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the OSC to explore how new breakthroughs in science and technology impact everyday life.

Guests of all ages are invited to take in the tech with four floors of exhibits ranging from virtual reality demonstrations, video games, robots, medical machines and more. There will also be opportunities to join in competitions, learn from workshops, see live shows and catch presentations from guest speakers.

A medical professional gestures to a scan during Otronicon 2016, courtesy of the Orlando Science Center. (Roberto Gonzalez Photography)

Otronicon will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday thru Monday. Admission is free for OSC members, $21 for adults, $19 for seniors and students and $15 for children ages 2-15.

Science Night Live returns Saturday, Feb. 19, after a two-year hiatus. The adult-exclusive night pairs food and drink with an open building of exhibitors, displays and Otronicon programming, though it should be noted that food, wine and beer can only be purchased and consumed in designated areas.

In a news release, the event billed itself as offering everything there is to love about Otronicon, “just after hours and without the kids.” Organizers said Science Night Live is known to sell out and suggested to “grab your partner in science” and get a hold of some tickets before they go extinct.

Two people at a 'Skycurser' arcade cabinet during a Science Night Live event in 2018, courtesy of the Orlando Science Center. (Roberto Gonzalez Photography)

Science Night Live will last from 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, and tickets cost $16. Admission to the event is not included with general or Otronicon tickets and, as the term “adult-exclusive” suggests, will only be sold to those 21 and up.

