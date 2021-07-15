Dino dumps: World’s largest fossilized carnivore poop now on display at the Orlando Science Center

A world record holding piece of dinosaur poop is on display at the Orlando Science Center.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Anyone who gets excited about excrement is going to want to run to the new Poozeum exhibit at the Orlando Science Center, stat.

The star of the display is a 2-foot-long foot-shaped piece of prehistoric poop named Barnum that came from a T. rex millions of years ago. The scat specimen is the Guinness World Record Holder for “world’s largest fossilized excrement from a carnivore” and is on loan from George Frandsen, who is a world record holder for having the largest collection of coprolites, or fossilized feces.

“Coprolites come in a variety of shapes and sizes and they have been discovered on every continent on Earth. These special little time capsules provide direct links to prehistoric animal diets, behaviors and environments,” the science center said in a news release.

Aside from Barnum, other dung on display come from all over the world, appear in various shapes and sizes and date back 11,700 to 200 million years and were harvested all over the world, including in Florida.

The Poozeum is now on display at the Orlando Science Center. (Orlando Science Center)

“Scientists can find all sorts of things in coprolites, which can help identify what kind of animal created them. The specimens on display include bits of bones, teeth, scales and plants and were made by dinosaurs, crocodiles, fish and sharks,” the news release read.

Entrance to the Poozeum is included with science center admission, which is $21 for adults, $19 for seniors and students and $15 for anyone ages 2 to 11.

To plan your visit or buy tickets, click here.