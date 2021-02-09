Tiny Green Home at Orlando Science Center offers hands-on experience

ORLANDO, Fla. – Things are beginning to look a little greener with the announcement of a “small” display outside the Orlando Science Center.

The city of Orlando on Tuesday unveiled its Tiny Green Home, which is a hands-on experience designed to increase sustainability education and awareness in Central Florida.

[TRENDING: Trooper Steve diagnosed with cancer amid pandemic | Latest on $1,400 payments | How to get vaccine in Fla.]

The $125,000 project was funded equally by the city and Orlando Utilities Commission, along with support from the Bloomberg Philanthropies American Cities Climate Challenge.

Ad

The 200-square-foot home is filled with interactive displays to educate visitors on energy and water conservation measures.

“What we’re ultimately doing is telling a bit of a sustainability story,” Vice President of Visitor Experience Brandan Lanman said. “We’re highlighting programs the city and OUC offer to help create a greener Orlando and a more sustainable way of living.”

The movable home includes a functioning roof-top solar array, rain barrel to conserve water and other green features, such as composting and food gardens.

“You can go outside. You can actually get your hands dirty in the gardens,” Lanman said.

Throughout the experience, visitors can also scan QR codes to learn more about sustainability options in their own home.

“Coming here and learning the basics and tips and then taking action by scheduling an audit is probably the best way to go for customers.” OUC Supervisor of Sustainability Dave Mayer said.

Ad

The Tiny Green Home debuts to the public during Orlando Science Center’s Otronicon Event Feb. 12-15.

For more details about energy and water saving tips, visit ouc.com.