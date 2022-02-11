Fortune smeller: Memphis the Skunk predicts Super Bowl 56 winner

ORLANDO, Fla. – When it comes to predicting the outcome of a Super Bowl, you can do better than a coin toss. Leave it to Memphis the Skunk, an Orlando Science Center animal ambassador that may have sniffed out the winner of this year’s big game.

Ahead of the face-off between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Memphis’ caretakers placed bowls full of worms — his favorite snack — behind the logos of both teams.

Memphis made his decision within seconds, calling it for the Rams:

The striped skunk — named after his species’ Latin label “mephitis mephitis” — didn’t seem to make that bad of a choice, either. If we’re to go off of predictions made by sports analysts, Memphis could very well be spraying up the right tree.

The Rams are 4.5-point Las Vegas favorites. The total line set for the game is at 48.5 points.

If you or someone you know would like to meet Memphis, his human friends invite you to book a private experience at NatureWorks, located on the first floor of the OSC. Memphis and his fellow animal ambassadors are on hand to help show visitors what it’s like to be an animal keeper with meet-and-greets. Learn more by clicking here.