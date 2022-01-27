🔓 Event highlights beer, science to raise money for Orlando Science Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – Beer. Food. Music. Science?

The Orlando Science Center is hosting an event that brings together scientists and beer lovers, and its’ for a good cause.

It’s a first-of-its-kind fundraiser for the museum to support programs centered around STEM.

“When I first learned about brewing, I didn’t realize how much biology (was involved). I thought it was just putting some grain in water and fermenting it. But no, it’s all microbiology,” said Orlando Homebrew Supplies owner Jeremy PIttman, who’s been homebrewing craft beer for about 20 years.

Pittman said business picked up at the start of the pandemic, when people were spending more time at home.

“It’s become a very big hobby and we continue to see people come in wanting to learn,” said Pittman.

Craft beer is the center of a unique fundraiser hosted by the Orlando Science Center. The event, called “Science on Tap,” is being held at Loch Haven Park for those 21 and older.

“It’s over 30 breweries and over 150 different types of beers being sampled. We have food trucks, live music and we’ve got great event partners with activities,” said Jeff Stanford, of the Orlando Science Center

It’s for a good cause, too, as proceeds from the tickets will support STEM programs in the community for all ages.

“Making the science center more accessible and inspiring the innovators of tomorrow,” said Stanford. “We want people to understand that the Orlando Science Center is here for them for every stage of their life because you never stop learning and you never stop being curious.”

During the event, you can sip your way through interactive science demonstrations. Pittman will be there, showing visitors how to brew their own beer, and there are unlimited combinations of flavors.

“The first step is taking malts or grain and putting it through a mill to crack it open,” said Pittman. “Then you put it in hot water, the process is called mashing.”

And that’s when, Pittman says, the magic happens.

“There are these enzymes and starches in the grain. What happens is that the enzymes actually take the starches and convert them into sugars. Then you add hops to balance the sweetness and bitterness,” said Pittman.

Then you drain out the grain, cool down the liquid to allow the yeast to pitch and let it sit for fermentation for a week or two, depending on the type of beer you’re making.

Then it’s ready to drink. Pittman said you may not get your flavor right the first time, but just like a science experiment, you may have to make some adjustments and try again. Those are lessons he’s excited to pass along at the Science on Tap event.

“I think it’s a good way to bring the community into science because craft beer is pretty big out there. If you can educate the public and say, ‘Hey, this is science,’ it’s a win-win for everyone,” said Pittman.

Date: Saturday, January 29 - 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Location: Loch Haven Park (777 East Princeton Street, Orlando)

Ticket Price:

OSC Member and Young Professionals Ticket – $50

Entry Time: 4:00 pm

General Admission Ticket – $60

Entry Time: 5:00 pm

Designated Driver Ticket – $30

Enter with the guest you are driving

VIP Ticket – $90