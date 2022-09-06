Here’s when you can get into Orlando Science Center for $12

If you’ve ever wanted to experience the Orlando Science Center, it is offering $12 admission tickets this weekend.

You will be able to enjoy science learning and fun at the Orlando Science Center for the discounted rate on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission for adults is usually $24 and $18 for youth.

The Orlando Science Center said that it is also holding a food drive on $12 day. The food donated will be used by local architects to make sculptures with the non-perishable items to be on display before it is all donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The science center offers animal encounters, dinosaurs, live shows, interactive exhibits and more. There’s also a state-of-the-art theater where you can watch extreme films on a range of subjects from nature to space to exotic lands, officials said.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance. The Orlando Science Center urges you to buy them before they sell out.

For more information, click here.

